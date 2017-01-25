Pogue’s Basics: Money - Don't buy items when prices are at their peak

Prices fluctuate all the time. Supply, demand, the price of raw materials, the price of gas, location, the economy—all of it affects product pricing.

You can’t do much about any of that.

What you can do, though, is control when you shop. In certain industries, the prices for products always drop at certain times of year, like clockwork.

Actually, what’s a little nonsensical is that there are usually two times for big price dips. First, there’s the time when demand is highest (sales on toys before Christmas, TVs before the SuperBowl). Second, there’s the time when demand is lowest (sales on candy after Halloween, bathing suits after swimming season).

Here’s your master cheat sheet: