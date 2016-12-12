Pogue’s Basics: Money - The argument for paying your taxes with a credit card

The IRS doesn’t accept credit-card payments. That’s too bad, really; if you have a credit card that gives you cash back, frequent-flyer points, or some other reward, you could really enjoy April 16.

Ahhh, but the IRS says that it’s OK for other companies to pay your taxes on your behalf — companies that do accept credit cards. You can pay your taxes through, for example, Pay1040.com or PayUSATax.com.

Of course, there’s a catch: These services charge a fee. For example, it’s 1.87 percent for Pay1040.com.

Still: If you make $150,000 in taxable income this year, and you’re filing your taxes as the head of your household. You’ll owe $32,434.50 in federal taxes.

So if you have a 2-percent cash-back card, your profit, after the Pay1040.com fee, will be $42.

But it gets better: The Pay1040 fee is tax-deductible! That fee lowers your taxable income by $607. When the dust settles, by paying your taxes with your cash-back card, you’ve saved $212.

And there may be other good reasons to pay taxes by credit card. Like maybe you have a card that gives you frequent-flyer points or hotel points for every dollar spent; paying your taxes this way would be a very quick way to earn a couple of free flights.

Note: Do not use your credit card to finance your tax payments; you’ll wind up getting hosed in fees and interest. Use these techniques only if you can pay off the card in full at the end of the month.

