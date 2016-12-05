Pogue’s Basics: Money - The light-switch myth demolished

Has someone you know ever said to you: “Stop turning the light off all the time. It uses more energy to turn it off and on all the time than to just leave it on”?
Turns out that’s not true. No matter what kind of bulbs you have, turning the light off whenever possible saves energy — and money. Even for a few seconds.
There. I just demolished another myth. That was fun.
