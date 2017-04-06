Pogue's Basics: How to speed up YouTube playback with a keystroke

If you’re a longtime Pogue’s Basics fan, then you already know that you can jump 10 seconds ahead in playback of a YouTube video by pressing the L key. And jump 10 seconds back with the H key. And pause or unpause the video with the letter K.

You may also remember that the number keys on your keyboard, 1 through 0, represent 10-percent increments of the video. Hit 3 to jump 30% of the way in, for example.

Here’s one more: It’s often super helpful to watch a video on high speed, especially if it’s a slow talker. Usually you have to do a bunch of clicks to adjust the speed, starting with the gear icon at the lower right.

Fortunately there’s a keyboard shortcut: type >! That is, Shift-period. And less-than (<, or Shift-comma) to slow it down. Very cool!

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes non-toxic comments in the Comments below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email.

