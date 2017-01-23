Pogue’s Basics: Teach Your iPhone Proper Pronunciation

The iPhone’s robotic voice is impressive, but it’s still a robot, and it still mispronounces things. Especially names. (Just ask my daughter Tia, whose name Siri pronounces “Shy-ah.”)

But in iOS 10, it’s very easy to teach Siri the correct way to pronounce a particular name—by speaking it.

Open Settings -> General -> Access -> Speech -> Pronunciations. Hit +, type the name or word you’re teaching (“Tia,” in my case), then tap the blue microphone button on the Substitution line and speak the correct pronunciation.

The phone may now display a Play button; tap it to hear Siri finally get the name right.

If, instead, you see two or three different phonetic representations, tap each to hear it spoken; leave the checkmark on the correct pronunciation, and then tap Done.

From now on, wherever the phone spots this person’s written name, you’ll hear it speak that name right.

More from Pogue:

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Bedtime-consistency management

Pogue’s Basics: Money – The Amazon card

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Do Not Disturb Emergency Bypass

Pogue’s Basics: Money – Extended warranties

Pogue’s cheap, unexpected tech gifts #2: ThinOptics glasses

A dozen iOS 10 feature gems that Apple forgot to mention