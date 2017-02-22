Pogue’s Basics: Use YouTube's built-in stabilizer

A few weeks back, I reviewed handheld stabilizers for your phone or your GoPro. They make a huge difference in the quality of your videos—because let’s face it: Jerky looks amateur.

But you may not need one of those expensive gadgets to stabilize your footage. Turns out YouTube can perform stabilization for you!

Find your video in your Video Manager. Hit Edit. Click the Enhancements tab, then Stabilize. Then go see a couple of movies; the analysis takes a really long time.

But when it’s over, the result is a thousand times more watchable. It’s not perfect—sometimes you get little moments of weirdness, where your hand jerked a lot—but hey, it’s free.

