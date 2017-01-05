The world's first 3-screen laptop will blow your mind

The Razer Project Valerie is a three-screen concept laptop that will blow you away.

Have you ever wondered what a 17-inch laptop would look like if someone strapped two extra screens to its sides? Well, that’s both an oddly specific thought, and exactly what the insane folks at PC gaming company Razer have dreamt up with their new Project Valerie concept laptop.

Debuting at CES 2017, this behemoth of a gaming rig features a brilliant 17-inch, 4K-resolution display with 100% Adobe RGB color accuracy that ensures everything from movies to the latest games look absolutely gorgeous.

Flip the onboard switch, though, and out slide two additional 17-inch, 4K-resolution panels. Aggressively unnecessary? You bet. Ridiculously cool? You know it!

Unfortunately, you can't buy the Project Valerie, as it's just a concept … for now.

The idea behind Project Valerie is to give gamers the ability to use multiple monitors without having to deal with a rat’s nest of wires on their desks. Of course, the feature comes in handy at work, too. With three screens you can multitask with a number of programs at once without having to search through a million tabs and minimized apps.

Razer’s over-the-top laptop also virtually guarantees that you’ll be the most hated person at your local Starbucks when you deploy its massive screens.

That much added mass also means that the Project Valerie will weigh just a bit more than your MacBook Air. According to Razer, the system is expected to weigh less than 12 pounds, which isn’t exactly lightweight.

Naturally, Project Valerie will be an absolute performance monster. Razer says it will equip the laptop with Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip, which means the system will be able to handle VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Like every Razer laptop, Project Valerie’s keyboard will include the company’s Chroma lighting system, so you can show off your gaming bona fides whether you’re pounding out TPS reports or pounding n00bs in “Overwatch.”

Since Project Valerie is still just a concept device, there’s no guarantee it will ever hit the market. Even if it does, it will likely cost a good chunk of change thanks to its high-end displays. Still, I’m holding out hope that I’ll one day own a ridiculous three-screen laptop just like I’ve always dreamed.

