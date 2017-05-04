'Riding So More Jimmy's Can Ring The Bell': TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein To Bike For Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Since 1980, tens of thousands of cyclists have ridden in the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise a total of $547 million for the Jimmy Fund of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The race proceeds are the Institute's greatest contribution and comprise more than 50 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

This year, TheStreet biotech writer Adam Feuerstein is riding for his fourth time and aims to raise $41,600 to achieve a four-year sum of $100,000.

“I’m riding the PMC so more Jimmys can ring a bell and dance a jig,” Feuerstein wrote on his fundraising site.

The Dana Farber Institute facilitates more than 380,000 patient visits per year and has a hand in 760 clinical trials. It runs in affiliation with Harvard Medical School and the college’s various research centers.

Sponsored by the Boston Red Sox Foundation and New Balance, the fundraiser will take place Aug. 5 and 6, and 100 percent of donations will support research and treatment at the Institute.

