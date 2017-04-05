Robot arms are now teaching each other how to work

In “robots are taking over the world” news…

This robot arm made by RightHand Robotics is teaching other robot arms how to pick up objects.

The multifingered gripper was built with an extending suction tool in the middle and a camera that’s able to analyze objects to help determine the best way to pick them up and hold them.

Images are processed by an algorithm that will then help other robot arms learn what to do.

This new skill will help factories and fulfillment centers like Amazon’s to fill orders more efficiently.

RightHand Robotics is still testing and refining this process…

…but one thing is certain, factory jobs for humans will soon become a thing of the past.

Source: http://gizmodo.com/these-self- learning-robot-arms-teach- each-other-how-to-1794029246

