Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code

Meet Kubo, an educational robot that teaches the basics of coding to kids without the need for a separate computer or tablet.

The robot comes with a set of tiles that can be arranged in a variety of sequences, representing the command string of a text-based coding language.

Kubo moves over a sequence of tiles, processes the commands and carries them out.

Variables include direction, speed, light, sound and basic functions like start and stop.

Kubo can even help teach children to spell using tiles with letters on them.

The robot is available for preorder at $169 via an Indiegogo campaign, and is expected to begin shipping in June.

