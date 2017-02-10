Rock Band goes VR with Oculus Rift

Dreaming of rocking out on stage but not ready for the crowds just yet?

Rock Band VR just announced a March 23 release date. You’ll now be able to feel like you’re actually on stage performing at a sold-out show.

Interact with your bandmates, toggle that whammy bar, and lay down solos.

Rock Band VR is expected to be available for download and play only from the Oculus Store, and requires Oculus Touch, the included connector, and a compatible Rock Band 4 guitar controller.

If you have all of that, you’re in luck.

Source: http://www.pcworld.com/article/3166884/software-games/rock-band-vr-takes-the-stage-on-oculus-rift-in-march.html

