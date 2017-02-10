Rock Band goes VR with Oculus Rift

Dreaming of rocking out on stage but not ready for the crowds just yet?
Rock Band VR just announced a March 23 release date. You’ll now be able to feel like you’re actually on stage performing at a sold-out show.
Interact with your bandmates, toggle that whammy bar, and lay down solos.
Rock Band VR is expected to be available for download and play only from the Oculus Store, and requires Oculus Touch, the included connector, and a compatible Rock Band 4 guitar controller.
If you have all of that, you’re in luck.
Source: http://www.pcworld.com/article/3166884/software-games/rock-band-vr-takes-the-stage-on-oculus-rift-in-march.html
More:
Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code
This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer
Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home
Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink
Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless
The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing
Netflix has just helped improve your commute
Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game
Your next food delivery order could come from a robot
You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do
This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage
You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting
You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish
Amazon offers special deals through Alexa
WhatsApp video calling is finally here
Sold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay
You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone
Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night
New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go
1k