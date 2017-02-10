Samsung's Chromebook Pro is the best Chromebook yet

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Chromebooks are, by and large, excellent, low-cost alternatives to more expensive Windows PCs and Apple’s MacBooks. They get you online and let you stream movies and music. You can even play a few games on your Chromebook.

And now, with the Samsung Chromebook Plus, available Feb. 12, and Pro, available this April, Chromebooks let you run any of the millions of Android apps available through the Google Play Store right out of the box.

To be sure, the Chromebook Plus and Pro aren’t the first Chromebooks to offer Android app compatibility; three older Chromebooks can already run Android apps via software updates. But these are the first Chromebooks purpose-built with Android apps in mind.

The Plus and Pro aren’t perfect, though. There are still some kinks to work out when it comes to running Android apps on a 12-inch laptop. And they’ve got some stiff competition in the form of Apple’s iPad Pro.

Still, for the first time, I’m genuinely considering buying a Chromebook.

Plus and Pro: The same, but different

Let’s get one thing out of the way before I dive into this review: the difference between the Plus and the Pro. In general, the systems are identical. They share the same design, though the Plus is silver and the Pro is black; the have the same 12.3-inch screen and they both included styluses. Styli? Stylusses? You know what? Let’s just say they both have pens.

The main difference between these systems is their processors. The Chromebook Plus runs on an ARM processor and costs $449, while the Chromebook Pro gets a more powerful Intel chip and costs $549.

How do you decide between the two? Easy. The Plus is meant for basic web browsing and gaming. Think people who check their email or use Google Drive often. The Pro, on the other hand, is for folks who tend to browse the web with 20 tabs open, while streaming music through Spotify and perusing Twitter and Facebook.

Handsome hardware

The Plus and Pro are thin and lightweight at just 0.55 inches thick and 2.4 pounds, respectively. I packed the Chromebook Plus into my backpack along with my regular MacBook Air 13-inch and hardly noticed the added weight.

Unlike most Chromebooks, the Plus and Pro also double as tablets thanks to their 360-degree-hinged, 12.3-inch, 2,400 x 1,600 resolution displays. I watched some movies and browsed the web and found the Pro’s display to be crisp and colorful.

Apple’s 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pros are both thinner, lighter and have higher resolution screens than Samsung’s Chromebooks. But Apple’s offerings are also far more expensive. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $599, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $799. And that’s without the added cost of a keyboard and stylus.

Styling stylus

Speaking of styluses, the Chromebook Plus and Pro’s each have small ports built into their sides to store the pens when not in use. The iPad Pro does not.

Writing with the stylus feels incredibly natural thanks to a bit of added resistance provided by its tip and Google’s machine learning magic.

See, Google has programmed the Plus and Pro to understand how most people write. As a result, the Chromebooks are able to predict how fast you’re jotting something down, and all but eliminate the kind of lag that makes writing with a stylus feel unnatural. The Plus and Pro’s displays are also pressure sensitive — so if you press hard while writing, you’ll see a wider, darker pen stroke.

