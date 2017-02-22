Sony’s new toy teaches coding and robot construction to kids



This Lego-like toy uses sensors and actuators that bring kids’ creations to life.

After children build shapes and models using the pieces, the sculptures can be wirelessly connected to a computer, where kids can use basic coding to make the blocks move around and light up.

The toy is called Koov and was created by Sony’s education arm, Sony Global Education.

The blocks just started selling in Japan for 37,000 yen, which converts to $340 in the U.S. Koov is expected to come to the U.S., but there is no official date yet.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/sony-joins-the-coding-for-kids-party-with-the-koov/

