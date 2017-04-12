SpaceX Does It Again

This article originally appeared on DriveWealth.

It seems that humans have always been intrigued by space and the unknown world that lies beyond our Earth. Quite frankly, it is hard to look up and not wonder just what...or who...is out there. For some, the awe-inspiring sense of wondering is enough; for others though, they have decided to take action and push towards an exploration of the “great frontier” that is space. The best modern day example is undoubtedly Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX and Co-Founder of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In their most recent technological feat on Thursday, March 30th, SpaceX was successful in launching a rocket for a demanding commercial mission that was equipped with a reused, or “recycled,” booster. In doing so, SpaceX’s management predicts that they have paved the way for the consistent use of refurbished rockets or other space-crafts as they continue their exploration with their eyes set on tourist trips around the moon and the first ever manned mission to Mars. Further, the ability to reuse an orbit-class booster is specifically important because it is generally the most expensive part of the rocket. As a result, the ability to save a considerable amount of money during each launch will enable SpaceX to execute many more launches and tests than they previously could have. Perhaps even more astounding, Elon Musk and SpaceX claim that they will eventually be able to achieve a turnaround time of only twenty-four hours for a “Falcon 9” rocket launch. Musk is quoted saying, “our aspiration will be zero hardware changes, the only thing that changes is we reload propellant.”

The successful launch, or relaunch, of the Falcon 9 comes at the heels of some other recent successes for SpaceX. Only a few weeks ago, SpaceX became the first company to send a private spacecraft, “Dragon,” to the International Space Station. With so much recent success, some investors are itching to get in on the action. Moreover, if space exploration is going to continue to be “the next big thing,” it is clear to see why SpaceX would be at the top of many individuals’ short lists of companies to explore investing in. However, despite some of the excitement that has been drum up by investors and the whispers that there could be a SpaceX IPO in 2017, the company has not yet shown signs that it is in a rush to go public. In fact, their current ability to privately fund their own massively expensive projects might be an indicator that there is no need for the company to go public just yet. Furthermore, Elon Musk has had plenty of valuable experience regarding initial public offerings through Tesla Motors Incorporated’s IPO on June 29th, 2010.

The future seems to be heading in an exciting direction for explorers, space enthusiasts, and potentially even investors. While it is still unclear if, or when, SpaceX will be publicly traded, it is certainly a company that may be worth keeping an eye on. With a record of both product launch success and knowledge of the IPO game, SpaceX seems promising to many. Who knows, maybe someday you will be able to take a trip to Mars and be making money off of it as an equity owner at the same time!

See more from Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.