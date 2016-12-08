Super Mario's creator explains how 'Super Mario Run' will reach a new generation

Since his debut more than 30 years ago in the original “Donkey Kong,” Nintendo’s Mario has appeared in more than 200 different games, become an international icon and turned Nintendo into a household name. And now he’s coming to your smartphone.

Launching Dec. 15 for Apple’s iPhone and iPad and coming to Android devices in the near future, “Super Mario Run” is the first Mario game for any smartphone platform. Available for $9.99, “Super Mario Run” features three game modes: World Tour, Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder.

I played a 30-minute demo of the game and spoke with Mario’s creator Shigeru Miyamoto about how the game came together, what it means for Nintendo and how he hopes it will bring Mario to even more people around the world.

The basics

How about this: “Super Mario Run” isn’t your typical Mario game, which let you use a controller to manipulate where Mario runs, jumps, and shoots fireballs. Rather, “Run” simply lets you control when and how he jumps.

The thought processes behind this, Miyamoto explained, was to allow people to play the game with one hand, while commuting for instance, and to make it more approachable for first-time gamers.

That’s especially important considering that “Super Mario Run” will be available in some 150 countries this year. Compare that to typical Mario games for Nintendo’s traditional consoles, which are released in about 30 countries, coupled with the massive number of smartphones on the market, and you can understand why the company worked to ensure “Super Mario Run” is as accessible as possible.

During my playthrough I ran through five World Tour courses, which see the titular portly plumber run from left to right until he reaches the flagpole marking the end of the level. Along the way Mario will automatically vault over small barriers and enemies like Goombas, those sentient mushrooms with teeth. If you want him to jump to reach coins, you simply tap the screen. To jump higher, you long press the screen. It’s all very simple really, but that’s just scratching the surface.

The real fun begins when you realize that you can double jump, bounce off walls, and fly backwards off special platforms that send you rocketing backwards. Mario’s animations are smooth and fluid and look as good as anything Nintendo has built for its 3DS handheld and Wii U home consoles.

The ultimate goal of each World Tour level is to grab as many coins as possible and finish with a high score in order to gain rally tickets to play “Super Mario Run’s” Toad Rally mode.

Rally and ride

Toad Rally is where things get really interesting. Using the tickets you earned by playing World Tour, you race against friends in an effort to outscore them by grabbing coins and jumping on enemies.

You don’t compete directly against friends in Toad Rally, though. Rather, you compete against their previous records. As you dash through each timed course, you’ll see a ghost of your friend’s character competing the same run. The ghost player can’t interact with you at all, but it does give you some extra incentive to get a move on.

