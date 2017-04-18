New technology that can help the 360 million people with hearing loss

For the 360 million people worldwide who lack some or all of their ability to hear, technological interventions have already come a long way. But still, they're not perfect. Hearing aids don't translate certain frequencies as well as regular hearing, and some users find hearing interventions uncomfortable or are ideologically opposed to them.

Soon that might all change. Scientists are working on a number of experimental techniques that may soon transform hearing interventions. That could greatly improve the quality of life for millions, who have been waiting a long time — the last major innovation in hearing technology occurred in 1985.

Normal hearing is more simple than it may appear. Sound waves move through the ear canal and pulse the ear drum, which then moves the tiny bones inside the middle ear. They in turn tap the cochlea, a snail shell–looking structure that contains thousands of delicate hairs and fluid. The cochlea converts mechanical signals into electrical ones, which it then passes to the auditory nerve, which transmits it to the brain for processing.

But the ear presents a difficult engineering problem. If any of these parts are disrupted, a person might lose some or all of her hearing. And what kind of intervention works best depends on which part is affected. Those who lose hearing later in life, either due to a toxin, loud noise or simply as a part of aging, can be fitted with hearing aids to amplify sounds; children born with hereditary hearing loss can get complex devices called cochlear implants surgically placed deep into the ear.

The cochlear implant was approved by the FDA in 1985, and the decades since have offered only incremental improvements on existing technology. Though these technologies have improved millions of lives, the devices are not foolproof. Often, people using them can't hear as many sounds as people with normal hearing, resulting in big gaps of frequencies used in things like speech or music. Some people choose not to wear hearing aids, because they find them uncomfortable and add little benefit; cochlear implants do come with health risks and have created a rift within the deaf community. For some, none of these interventions work to substantially improve their hearing.

More from Modern Medicine:

Can a flash of light treat Alzheimer's?

A medical impasse and a marijuana stand-off

Discovered: Parkinson's link to gut bacteria

For those who lost hearing later in life, more sophisticated devices might be the first big step to improving hearing. Tobias Moser, a professor of auditory neuroscience at the University Medical Center Göttingen, is working to improve the function of a cochlear implant by turning it into an optical device instead of an electric one. Instead of turning sound into electrical signals to be transmitted to the brain, as current cochlear implants do, this technique turns sound into light. Micro-LEDs flash onto genetically altered neurons, which send the information to the brain.

"This sounds really fancy — it's very cool — but it's also not so easy. This is putting optoelectronics into a pretty aggressive environment [in the ear]," said Moser. He and his team have already shown that the device works in rodent models. In the next four years, before it can be tested in humans, they hope to try their technique in other primates and improve the capabilities and hardiness of the device itself.

Other scientists are turning to other senses to encode information usually communicated audibly. "We're used to thinking that we have five senses, but that's actually not the case — we have tons of different types of sensory receptors in the body," said Scott Novich, the co-founder and chief technology officer at start-up Neosensory. The sense of touch, for example, actually processes pressure, pain, temperature and vibration, each through a different type of sensory receptor in the skin, Novich said.

At Neosensory, Novich and his colleagues are developing a commercially available version of VEST, their research project that uses sensory substitution to map sounds onto the skin before the information is transmitted to the brain. Novich's goal is to make a device that can be worn under clothes and may be more comfortable to wear for long periods of time than hearing aids.

Read More