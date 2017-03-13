The car of the future debuts at SXSW

Here’s a sneak peek at what we could be driving around in 2020.
The startup Nio debuted the Eve at SXSW.
This futuristic self-driving machine does more than just drive – it has an artificial intelligence engine called Nomi that acts like a personal assistant, and can understand and talk to its passengers.
Nio has sliding glass digital doors and an interior that displays data to passengers.
The cabin is more like a living room, with reclining seats and folding tables.
This high-tech-mobile is still in the concept stage, so anything can change, but it’s still cool to imagine we could be seeing this on the road in three years.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/nio-eve-concept-debuts-at-sxsw-promises-production-version-by-2020/
