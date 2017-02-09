This new smartwatch was developed just for gamers.

It’s called Gameband, and it comes with the productivity apps that are standard on most smartwatches, but will also include classic games like “Asteroids,” “Pong” and “Centipede.”

You can play the games right on the face of the watch, or connect the Gameband to any computer via USB-C to play the games full screen.

The device even has an upgradable Microsd slot for added storage. It also features a beautiful AMOLED display, a top-notch processor and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The smartwatch’s Kickstarter campaign is in full swing, and early backers can secure a Gameband for as little as $99.

The devices are expected to ship in September.

https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/717828519/gameband- the-first-smartwatch-for- gamers?ref=category_popular

More Trending Tech:

Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code

This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer

Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home

Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink

Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless

The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing

Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Your next food delivery order could come from a robot

You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do

This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM

Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting

You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish

Amazon offers special deals through Alexa

WhatsApp video calling is finally here

Sold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay

You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone