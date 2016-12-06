'The Last Guardian' review: A messy masterpiece

“The Last Guardian” is real. For millions of gamers, that alone is a stunning development.

It took famed director Fumito Ueda and a revolving team of programmers eight long, tumultuous years to build this mythical beast of a video game, and from its first public showing in 2009, we’ve been spiritually building it with him. You can’t blame us for wishing it to succeed. Ueda is responsible for the PlayStation 2 greats “Ico” and “Shadow of the Colossus,” two of the most beloved games ever made.

When a developer of that stature announces an artsy game featuring a dragon-ferret with feathers, wings and puppy-dog eyes, nerds like me freak out. Hell, everyone with a Sony console and a pulse freaks out.

And then we kept freaking out, because “The Last Guardian” vanished. Sony refused to discuss it. The PS3 was replaced by the PS4. Word on the street was that it was cancelled (thanks, IGN!) or delayed indefinitely or just lost to the march of time and technology. Prior to a phoenix-like re-appearance at Sony’s epic E3 2015 press conference, most of us figured “The Last Guardian” would never see the light of day.

Now that it’s finally here — seriously, it’s available in stores and everything — the question becomes: was it worth the wait? The answer is a resounding “yes” with about a thousand asterisks.

View photos Trico will easily win you over like a loving pet… A pet that looks like a ferret married a dragon. More

“The Last Guardian” is, unequivocally, the most polarizing video game I have ever played. I’m not referring to the wide range of critical ratings; I mean I was polarized while playing it. One moment, I was staring at a groundbreaking, startlingly beautiful work of art, a masterful musing on companionship by one of the medium’s few true visionaries.

Fifteen minutes later, I was angrily chucking my controller into orbit while stringing together a series of curses so foul they’d make George Carlin blush. It delivers the most impressive artificial creature I have ever met, but makes the simple act of jumping on its stupid back a mechanical nightmare.

Amazing and infuriating. This is “The Last Guardian.”

Creature comfort

Like Ueda’s previous work, the setup is intentionally vague. You play a nameless boy who inexplicably awakens in a dank cave next to Trico, a giant feathered beast chained to the floor. Over the next 12 hours or so, the two of you will attempt to escape a baffling, crumbling fortress by solving puzzles, scurrying up ledges and, most importantly, forging a deep emotional bond.

View photos You play as a nameless boy who awakens in a cave next to your new companion Trico. More

Though you control the boy, Trico is the real star here, and what a star he is. A billion animations convey real-life nuances that breathe life into the beast: absently pawing at the ground, sniffing the air, shoulders hunched, ears perking up, head jerking to the side as he intently watches a flock of birds soar overhead. He whines when you leave his side and cowers in fear at frightful imagery. In the middle of a puzzle he might stop to scratch behind his ear like a feathery Clifford. Experience a traumatic moment and he bends his head low, nudging you affectionately. He is solid, weighty and so incredibly well-realized I completely forgot he was just a bunch of ones and zeroes.

Over time, Trico evolves from a fearsome, distrustful beast into an invaluable ally. Your relationship is symbiotic: you will crawl through cracks to open gates, he will pounce on mysterious guards that attempt to kidnap you. When Trico takes a spear to his side, you painstakingly pull it out. Combined with minimalist storytelling — a handful of brilliantly directed cutscenes fill in the backstory and a voiceover offers context (and, occasionally, some hints) — the reciprocal back scratching helps establish the same sort of mutual love and dependence pet owners feel for their companions. It’s powerful, personal stuff.

Read More