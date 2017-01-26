These smart knobs will prevent a kitchen disaster



If you’ve ever forgot you left the stove on, you may want to look into Inirv React.

These smart knobs that will automatically shut off your burners if you forgot you were cooking.

The company recently launched a Kickstarter campaign that surpassed it’s goal in three days.

It works by attaching a Wi-Fi sensor to your kitchen ceiling that can detect smoke, gas and motion.

Inirv knobs pop right in where your old knobs were and the sensors will prompt knobs to automatically shut off if it detects a hazard.

You will also get a notification to your smartphone to let you know its about to shut off your burner.

A handy tool for those forgetful cooks everywhere.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/products/react/preview/

