This AI device will be your personal assistant for the car

Meet Chris.
The first AI device to keep your digital life connected while you’re behind the wheel.
The no-touch gadget is designed for drivers so they can keep their eyes on the road.
Chris listens and talks to you using artificial intelligence and understands speech recognition and gesture control.
Now when you get a call, voicemail, Facebook, What’s App, or email message, you can safely answer without taking your eyes off the road.
The company that makes it, German Autolabs, says you can also control music and navigation.
Chris has already surpassed its Kickstarter campaign goal, but is still taking backers if you’re looking for a trusty driving companion.
