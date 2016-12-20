This device could improve your vision from home

The EyeQue personal vision tracker allows you to test your vision at home using just the EyeQue miniscope and a smartphone. Simply attach the miniscope to your smartphone and launch the myEyeQue app, look into the miniscope, and take the vision test.
The immediate results allow you to order glasses from online retailers and to keep an eye on your vision’s health over time. With a list price of $29.99, the EyeQue miniscope could make better vision a possibility for those without the means for regular optometrist visits.
The miniscope is currently available for preorder via a Kickstarter campaign, and EyeQue plans to make the device widely available beginning February 2017.
Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eyeque/eyeque-personal-vision-tracker-smartphone-vision-t?ref=category_popular
