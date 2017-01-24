This flying camera takes selfies to the next level- up!

You can now turn your smartphone into a selfie drone.
This autonomous flying camera is the thinnest of its kind at only 9 mm thick, it can fit in your back pocket.
It’s called Selfly, and it snaps right into a phone case.
When you’re ready to film, the camera quickly snaps off the case and flies right into the air.
The picture quality is pretty impressive, with 8-megapixel stills and 1080p video at 30 frames per second.
Not bad for a gadget that you can pick up on its Kickstarter page for just $99.
