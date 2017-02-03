This flying robot is called Bat Bot

It appears to be a bat, but if you look closely, it’s really a robot.
Bat Bot was created to be a flying drone that mimics the unique way bats fly and move. The drone, only 3 ounces in prototype form was designed to help in disaster areas and construction sites.
The batlike robot can flap its wings for better aerial maneuvers, and it glides to save energy and dives when needed. Researchers hope to have it perch upside down like a real bat.
Don’t expect to see Bat Bot in the skies anytime soon — it’s still being developed, and its designers hope to add cameras and improve maneuverability.
