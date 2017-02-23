This high-tech air purifier will help you sleep better

Clair-S claims to help you get the rest you need.

It’s an all-in-one device that sits neatly on your nightstand to make bedtime healthier and more convenient.

Its air purifier boasts better performance than a HEPA filter to keep you breathing easy as you rest.

It’s also a sound machine to promote tranquility and deeper sleep.

You can use it as a Bluetooth speaker and an alarm clock, and even wake up to customized messages via the included app.

The Clair team is seeking funding through an Indiegogo campaign, where you can reserve your Clair-S for as little as $119.

The device is expected to retail for $199 and ship in April.

Source: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clair-s-the-all-in-one-companion-for-better-sleep#/

