This hoverbike will carry supplies to soldiers on the battlefield

The Army is working on a way to get resupplies on the ground in 30 minutes.
After a successful takeoff in January, the hoverbike may soon become a reality.
The flying bike is officially known as JTARV, which stands for Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle.
It began as a Kickstarter project by Malloy Aeronautics and quickly became a joint project between the Army and the U.S. Marine Corps.
Developers are trying to give it a longer range of up to 125 miles and increase the payload to carry up to 800 pounds.
It’s uncertain when the hoverbike will officially take flight into battle, but having an Amazon-like delivery service on the battlefield will be a huge asset.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/01/18/army-flies-hoverbike-prototype/
