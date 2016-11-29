This microscope can fold up and fit right into your pocket

This may look like an interesting origami project but it’s a real microscope that can fold up and fit right into your pocket.

The Foldscope is a Kickstarter project that is getting a lot of attention not only because it’s portable and versatile, but also because it’s waterproof and very affordable.

It comes with a 140X lens, which can let you see things like live individual cells, embryos and swimming bacteria.

The Foldscope costs only $1, but if you buy the kit, it will run you $15.

According to its Kickstarter page, the kit comes with a metal storage case, slides, a magnetic cellphone clip and more.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these, you may have to wait as it won’t ship until August of next year.

Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/276738145/foldscope-the-origami-paper-microscope?ref=category_popular

