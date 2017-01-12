This new Google app will let your kids create their own cartoons

Google is launching a free app that will let kids draw, animate and narrate 3D cartoons. It’s called Toontastic 3D, and kids as young as 6 can create their own stories. Children choose things like “idea lab” in the app to get inspired or “science report” to help with a project for school.
Google compares the app to a digital puppet theater with interactive 3D worlds.
The sweet spot for the typical user is between 8 and 10 years old, but there’s no age limit on creativity, so adult kids can join in the fun as well.
Source: http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/
