This passenger-carrying drone will soon hit skies in Dubai

Meet the EHang 184 AAV.

It’s the first one-person battery-powered drone to ever hit the skies.

It was first unveiled at CES 2016 and has been making test flights in Nevada.

The autonomous vehicle can carry one passenger at 60 miles per hour.

The pilotless drone has eight rotors mounted in pairs on four folding arms for liftoff.

EHang, the company that makes it, says it will be ready for consumers to purchase in Dubai in July.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/a-passenger-carrying-drone-is-set-to-make-regular-flights-in-dubai/

