This robot knows when it screws up by reading your mind

This is Baxter, and it knows it just made a mistake.
Researchers are testing out mind-mapping techniques to help train robots to improve their ability to perform tasks on an assembly line.
Instructors from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Boston University have been working with Baxter on various tasks.
In this video, an instructor is wearing an electroencephalography (EEG) monitor on her head, and the robot is monitoring the data stream, looking for specific brain signals that let it know whether it is doing the task correctly.
MIT researchers say they are confident the robot can achieve up to 90 percent accuracy, and the other 10 percent of the time, the robot can just ask what it did wrong.
Source: http://gizmodo.com/you-can-shame-this-robot-with-your-mind-when-it-screws-1793009113
More:
Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code
This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer
Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home
Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink
Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless
The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing
Netflix has just helped improve your commute
Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game
Your next food delivery order could come from a robot
You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do
This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage
You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting
You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish
Amazon offers special deals through Alexa
WhatsApp video calling is finally here
Sold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay
You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone
Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night
New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go
338