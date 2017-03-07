This robot knows when it screws up by reading your mind

This is Baxter, and it knows it just made a mistake.

Researchers are testing out mind-mapping techniques to help train robots to improve their ability to perform tasks on an assembly line.

Instructors from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Boston University have been working with Baxter on various tasks.

In this video, an instructor is wearing an electroencephalography (EEG) monitor on her head, and the robot is monitoring the data stream, looking for specific brain signals that let it know whether it is doing the task correctly.

MIT researchers say they are confident the robot can achieve up to 90 percent accuracy, and the other 10 percent of the time, the robot can just ask what it did wrong.

Source: http://gizmodo.com/you-can-shame-this-robot-with-your-mind-when-it-screws-1793009113

