This smart air freshener will let you pick a scent from your iPhone

Say goodbye to your Glade plug-in…

Moodo allows you to customize scents for your home from your smartphone.

The device, now in a crowdfunding stage through Indiegogo, uses scented crystals in capsules which are diffused through a machine and blown into your house, with a choice of different scents.

You can choose between scents like “Eucalyptus Nights” or “Sandal Wood” and you can also create your very own scent and set up a “fragrance playlist” on your phone.

Don’t get rid of your scented candles just yet, though the box will run you $139, and a package of 48 capsules is a whopping $518.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/01/17/smart-air-freshener-lets-you-select-scents-with-a-phone/

