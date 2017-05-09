Thunder Energies Corporation Announces the Sale of a Directional Neutron Source to a European Group for the Detection of Smuggled Nuclear Material

TARPON SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC PINK: TNRG), a publicly traded company with OTC stock symbol TNRG, announces the sale to a Europe Group of a directional neutron source synthesized from the hydrogen for the detection of nuclear fuels that may be smuggled in suitcases or containers (http://www.b-tv.com/thunder-energies-nuclear-spotlight/).

Dr. Santilli states, "The synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen is perhaps the biggest problem of contemporary sciences, since it cannot be treated with special relativity and quantum mechanics for numerous technical reasons. The recent sale of our Directional Neutron Source synthesized from the hydrogen signals the culmination of decades of efforts, including mathematical, theoretical, experimental and industrial developments." (See the scientific archives http://www.santilli-foundation.org/news.html and the corporate archives http://thunder-energies.com/index.php/ct-menu-item-13)

View photos

"At the time of its organization, Thunder Energy Corporation owned equipment and reactors for the synthesis of neutrons from the hydrogen, although neutrons were produced in all directions in space. The technological novelty that lead to the sale of our neutron source has been the achievement of the synthesis of neutrons predominantly along a preferred direction with manifest advantages for the scanning of suitcases and containers (patent pending owned by Thunder Energies Corporation without payment of royalties)." Dr. Santilli continues, "Our governmental agencies have spent seven hundred million dollars for the detection of smuggled nuclear weapons without achieving a needed detection station. This is because the use of X-ray and other conventional technologies under which nuclear fuels, such as Uranium-235, cannot be effectively distinguished from ordinary materials since they are stable metals." (For details, see: http://www.thunder-energies.com/docs/Detection-fissionable-material.pdf)

View photos

"Our directional and controllable neutrons synthesized from the hydrogen gas is the only one industrially available with no known competition. The recent sale to a group of European scientists and businessmen of the directional neutron source is a milestone for our company, since it establishes the value of the technology for the international market, while providing the necessary funds for the initiation of production and sale. Therefore, I look forward to the future of our Company with great confidence."

Read More