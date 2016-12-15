Uber wants to make it easier for you to spot your next ride

The ride-hailing app unveiled Uber Beacon, a light-display device that sits on the driver’s windshield to help connect the rider and the driver
Riders can personalize the color when they order their car on the app then, when your car arrives, Beacon will glow in the same color the app displays
The new feature is rolling out now in select cities, including Miami, Denver, Nashville and Newcastle, U.K. but Uber says more cities will have their drivers glowing in 2017
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/uber-equips-cars-with-glowing-windscreen-beacons/
