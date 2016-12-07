Up your cycling game with these augmented-reality glasses

These smart cycling glasses, called Raptors, are the only ones that do not obstruct your view as you ride.
Navigation, speed, heart rate and other vital information will appear right in front of you, but the data will not get in your way, since it is displayed in an unobtrusive way.
The company that makes the glasses, Everysight, says Raptors can also record your ride and review how well you did on it afterward.
You will need to download the app to your phone to get the data and share with other fitness apps.
The company is currently taking sign-ups for a test pilot program.
You have until Dec. 23 to sign up at everysight.com/test-pilot.
If you miss the cut, you can take another shot at joining the trials in 2017.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2016/12/07/everysight-raptor-ar-cycling-glasses/
