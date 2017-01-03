What to expect this week at CES, the world's biggest gadget show

Going to CES, the huge consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, is guaranteed to leave your feet aching and your laptop and phone batteries drained. But if you pay attention and take good notes this show will reward you with a decent sense of where the electronics industry is going—as in, what it thinks you’ll want to buy in six to nine months.

Here’s what I’m expecting to see at the Consumer Technology Association’s annual conference, which officially starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday. This will be the 50th CES, and also somehow my 20th in a row. (That last bit already has me feeling tired.)

TV, as in UHD, as in HDR

Ultra High Definition TV, also known as 4K TV for its almost 4,000 pixels of horizontal resolution, is now on its sixth CES as a commercial reality. In 2012, it was an overpriced indulgence with near-zero content—first-generation sets didn’t even ship with the software and inputs required to receive most 4K content—but prices have dropped well below $1,000 and you have a wide and growing range of 4K video on streaming services and Blu-ray discs.

Along the way, UHD has gained a feature you can see even on smaller screens from couch-viewing distances: High Dynamic Range color, which puts a wider set of colors on the screen.

One thing to watch at CES: how cheap HDR UHD sets can get, as they’ve been more likely to be priced north of $1,000 (unlike UHD sets without HDR, which are already cheaper). Another: whether the pricing of fabulously thin OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs can get a little more competitive with that of LED-backlit LCDs (which are often called “LED TVs” to make this a little more confusing.)

One thing that UHD doesn’t have yet is over-the-air availability. There’s a standard called ATSC 3.0, a successor to today’s ATSC digital-TV technology, that will allow this, but it’s not done yet—which means my suggestion last January that we might see UHD TVs with broadcast support at this year’s CES will be wrong.

Smarter homes, but more secure ones too?

This should be an interesting CES for the vendors of connected appliances and other smart-home gadgets, and that’s not in a good way. After a bout of hacks that enslaved web-connected cameras into a botnet that staged massive denial-of-service attacks in the fall, vendors in this category had better have a good story to tell about things like secure default settings and automatic firmware updates—but I fear many of them won’t.

The other trend I’ll be watching for is how many smart-home devices will come set to take a spot in orbit around one of the three major home-automation platforms: Apple’s (AAPL) HomeKit, Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa or Google’s (GOOG) Home.

Amazon’s head start and presumably substantial sales (it said sales of Alexa devices over the holiday season were nine times bigger than last year’s but didn’t offer any raw totals) should give it a wide lead.

Cheaper VR

View photos Lenovo showed off its first virtual reality headset Monday in Las Vegas, ahead of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2017. Screenshot/International Business Times More