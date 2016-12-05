You can leave your wallet at home when you shop at Amazon’s new grocery store

Imagine going into a store, picking out what you need, and just walking out the door without standing in a checkout line or even taking out your wallet?
That is the shopping experience now in beta at Amazon’s new store in Seattle.
The world’s largest online retailer is the first to use this type of high-tech shopping.
Using the Amazon Go app, shoppers simply scan their smartphones as they enter the store.
Once they’ve picked out their items, they can leave the store. Just like that.
The technology recognizes the transaction and charges you accordingly.
If you pick up something and decide you don’t want to buy it, that’s OK too.
You can put it back on the shelf and you won’t get charged.
Amazon says shoppers can expect to use this new service in early 2017.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/amazon-shows-off-the-self-running-store-the-359-ep-148/
