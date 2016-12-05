You can leave your wallet at home when you shop at Amazon’s new grocery store

Imagine going into a store, picking out what you need, and just walking out the door without standing in a checkout line or even taking out your wallet?

That is the shopping experience now in beta at Amazon’s new store in Seattle.

The world’s largest online retailer is the first to use this type of high-tech shopping.

Using the Amazon Go app, shoppers simply scan their smartphones as they enter the store.

Once they’ve picked out their items, they can leave the store. Just like that.

The technology recognizes the transaction and charges you accordingly.

If you pick up something and decide you don’t want to buy it, that’s OK too.

You can put it back on the shelf and you won’t get charged.

Amazon says shoppers can expect to use this new service in early 2017.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/amazon-shows-off-the-self-running-store-the-359-ep-148/

More Yahoo Tech:

Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Your next food delivery order could come from a robot

You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do

This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM

Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting

You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish

Amazon offers special deals through Alexa

WhatsApp video calling is finally here

Sold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay

You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone

Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night

New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go

Self-driving cars have hit Great Britain