Bed Bath & Beyond makes desperate move while teetering toward bankruptcy: Source

Bed Bath & Beyond is cleaving off an arm in an effort to conserve cash in what could be its final hours.

A source tells Yahoo Finance the company informed workers on Thursday that all of its Harmon brand stores would be closed as the embattled retailer continues on its downward trend.

Harmon — which mostly focuses on the sale of beauty products — operated about 52 stores in six states, according to the company's most recent annual report. A store employee at at NYC location told Yahoo Finance they were informed of their store closing this week.

Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman Julie Strider didn't return Yahoo Finance's request for comment.

A shopper carries her bags as she leaves a Bed, Bath, and Beyond in New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

Bed Bath & Beyond stock has been struggling since the meme stock craze in early 2021 that sent its price as high as $27.23 a share before eventually losing those gains. The company announced in September 2022 that it would be closing 150 stores across the U.S.

By the end of 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond stacked up more than $1 billion in debt and losses. Rumors of bankruptcy began circling the company, particularly after a warning in a regulatory filing that it may seek those protections in the near future.

The filing also revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond has defaulted on its loans following a notice from JP Morgan and is unable to come up with the funds to repay its debt.

And according to Bloomberg, the company has been unable to find a buyer in bankruptcy so far — meaning that it could potentially file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection without a bidder for its assets.

