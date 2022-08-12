U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.25
    +16.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,374.75
    +63.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.50
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    -0.19 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5390
    +0.5400 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,893.00
    -592.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.06
    -6.68 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.63
    +24.72 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

0-10K Scale Challenge - 3 Day Live Training for Digital Marketing Agency Owners

Clickx
·2 min read

Clickx, a lead generation and customer acquisition platform, is offering a free live 3-day training for digital marketing agency owners looking to launch, grow and scale their agencies.

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is hosting a three day live training packed with strategies agency owners can implement immediately to scale their agencies. Are you a digital marketing agency owner looking to scale to a 7 or 8 figure business? Then you do not want to miss the 0-10K Scale Challenge. During these three days, Solomon Thimothy will share the exact same blueprint he used to scale his own agency during the last decade. Agency owner attendees will also have access to an exclusive private Facebook group and ongoing support from a team of experts.

The 0-10K Scale Challenge is a uniquely designed three-day live training event designed specifically for agencies who want to take their business to the next level. Over the course of these three days, agency owners will learn how to select a profitable niche, how to develop a high-converting offer, and finally, how to generate quality and consistent leads for their agencies. “This will be our 7th time doing this challenge. Each time we had more and more people join us. We have been able to help 100s of agencies grow and scale with this training. This time we’re doing it for free unlike any of the times before because of the unprecedented economic climate we’re experiencing as entrepreneurs here in the United States.” says Solomon Thimothy, Co-Founder of Clickx.

Live training starts on August 29-31, 2022. In order to serve audiences around the world, live training will start at 10:30AM EST each day. For more information and to register, visit: https://10kscale.com/home-register

About Clickx:
Clickx is the #1 white label lead generation and customer acquisition platform used by agencies worldwide. Whether you’re looking to start a new digital marketing agency, or scale an existing one, Clickx provides both software and support to guide you through the complex process of scaling a business. For more information visit: https://www.clickx.io/

CONTACT: Media Contact: John Stephenson jstephenson@oneims.com


Recommended Stories

  • Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022

    American Express held the tenth installment of its Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress and writer Issa Rae.

  • Spotify launches new site to sell live music tickets directly to fans

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Spotify expanding into live ticket sales.

  • The cloud is the 'pervasive computing theme of the 21st century': ServiceNow CEO

    ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss ServiceNow’s company culture and the importance of digitization.

  • Siemens' posts first quarterly loss in 12 years after writedowns hit Q3

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens said on Thursday it continued to see strong industrial demand during its third quarter, as costs related to its Siemens Energy investment and decision to quit Russia pushed the engineering group into the red for the first time in nearly 12 years. In factory automation, all regions reported orders 20% higher than a year earlier, Siemens said, while elevated component and logistics costs were being tackled by passing on the costs to customers. Chief Executive Roland Busch said demand was still strong, despite an environment affected by sanctions on Russia, high inflation and ongoing effects from the pandemic.

  • Ballard Power results miss expectations as gross margin turns negative, stock falls

    The U.S.-listed shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. lost 0.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Canada-based fuel cell products company reported second-quarter results that missed expectations as gross margin that turned negative, and said it expects pressure on gross margin to continue for the rest of the year. Net losses widened to $55.8 million, or 19 cents a share, from $21.9 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 12 cents

  • This Nasal Spray For Eye Disease Stock Is 'Attractive', Has Potential 160% Upside

    Chardan initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $22. The lead product, Tyrvaya, was approved in October 2021 and generated $1.2 million in the first two months and $2.7 million in 1Q22, its first full quarter. The company will report Q2 earnings today after the market closes. Chardan says that the prescriber base is bound to grow as Tyrvaya had an estimated commercial coverage for up to 95 million lives at the end of 1Q22, representing

  • Fund Managers Taking on Less Risk Than in 2008, Chart Reveals

    A new chart from the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey shows how fund managers are taking on less risk than they were in 2008 during the financial crisis. Plus, GlassNode data showing bullish trends in the options open interest for BTC and ETH. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Israeli biotech company Polyrizon files for IPO

    Biotech company Polyrizon Ltd. filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Canadian Housing Correction Accelerates, Prices Seen Falling 25%

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian homes could lose as much as a quarter of their value as market declines set off by rapidly rising interest rates play out much faster than anticipated, according to Desjardins Securities Inc.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis I

  • Merrell, Stride Rite parent Wolverine World Wide beats on profit but misses on revenue, cuts full-year outlook

    Wolverine World Wide Inc. , the apparel company with brands including Merrell, Saucony, Sperry and Stride Rite, reported second-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that missed amid a "slowdown in June shipments," and lowered its full-year outlook. Net income rose to $124.6 million, or $1.53 a share, from $44.7 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share slipped to 66 cents from 67 cents but beat the FactSet consens

  • Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

    The suspension of crypto-related accounts appears to have been going on for several weeks.

  • Plug Power Misses Estimates. But Analysts Lift Price Targets on Climate Bill Catalysts.

    Plug Power shares rose sharply Wednesday despite the fuel-cell company reporting second-quarter revenue that missed estimates. Analysts said they expect Plug Power to benefit from the recently passed climate and tax bill. Analysts were expecting a loss of 21 cents a share.

  • Trade Desk stock soars toward best day since 2018 amid 'standout' performance

    Shares of Trade Desk Inc. are rocketing 33% in Wednesday morning trading after the advertising-technology company offered a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter despite fears about the advertising landscape. The shares are on track for their largest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 10, 2018, when they rose 37.1%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. "A standout among peers as management overcame macro-headwinds with company-specific tailwinds outperforming all headli

  • Ether Briefly Tops $1.9K After Ethereum Runs Final Testnet Merge

    Ether (ETH) rose to a two-month high early Thursday and outperformed bitcoin (BTC) after the Ethereum network ran the final dress rehearsal of its upgrade known as the "merge." "The Hash" hosts discuss what to expect from Ethereum's historic transition and why this matters for the overall crypto ecosystem.

  • Brazil banks do not lose money with Pix, says central bank

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday it is not true that banks lose money with the Pix instant payment system, launched by policymakers in late 2020. Speaking at an event hosted by Brazil's banking lobby group Febraban, he acknowledged Pix affected revenues to some degree, since in the past banks charged people for transfer fees, while Pix is free. On the other hand, it offers new services, increases the volume of transactions and reduces cash costs for banks, said Campos Neto.

  • Mark Carney to chair Brookfield Asset Management post-spin out

    Canadian investor Brookfield said former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become chair of its asset management division when it separately lists on the Toronto and New York exchange in November. Carney, currently vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and U.N. special climate envoy, will retain his role as head of transition investing at the new company, which will manage $750 billion in assets, including for third parties. The rest of the existing company will be renamed Brookfield Corporation and remain dual-listed, focusing on investing its own capital, built up over decades from its investments in everything from real estate to renewable energy projects.

  • The Market’s Peak Inflation Story Fights the Fed

    Unfortunately, there is no sign the Federal Reserve will change its mind and agree with investors that rates should come down again next year.

  • Wall Street rally lifts Nasdaq 20% from low as inflation fears ebb

    Wall Street surged on Wednesday, putting the Nasdaq more than 20% above its June low, after U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline helped the U.S. Consumer Price Index stay flat last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said. The rally came in the wake of the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation steadily climb.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into