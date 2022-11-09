U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.25
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,561.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.75
    +35.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.50
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.22 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1550
    -0.2550 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.10
    -2,029.57 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.44
    -43.26 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,391.66
    -324.77 (-1.17%)
     

0-10K Scale Challenge - 5 Day Client Acquisition Training for Digital Marketing Agency Owners

Clickx
·2 min read

Clickx, a lead generation, sales enablement, and customer acquisition platform, is offering a free live 5-day training for digital marketing agency owners looking to launch, grow and scale their agencies

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is hosting a five day live training packed with strategies agency owners can implement immediately to scale their agencies. According to a Wordstream survey, the #1 challenge agencies face is getting new clients. This is precisely why Clickx exists - to help digital marketing agency owners scale to seven and eight figure businesses. During the 0-10K Scale Challenge, Solomon Thimothy, Clickx co-founder, will share the exact same blueprint he used to scale his own agency during the last decade.

As a bonus for participating, attendees will also have access to an exclusive private Slack group and ongoing support from a team of experts. During these five days, agency owners will also have access to the Clickx platform with 1000s of leads ready for prospecting.

The 0-10K Scale Challenge is specifically designed for agencies who want to generate their first $10K a month or an additional $10K in sales. Over the course of these five days, agency owners will learn how to acquire clients, how to incorporate automation into their agency so that they can spend more time selling, and finally, how to ascend their clients up the value ladder. The final day will feature an hour-long Q&A session to help maintain the momentum.

“We are grateful for the amount of entrepreneurs we have been able to help with this challenge. Each time we had more and more people join us. We have been able to help 100s of agencies grow and scale with this training,” says Solomon Thimothy of Clickx.

Live training starts on November 14th, 2022. In order to serve audiences around the world, live training will start at 10:30AM EST each day. For more information and to register, visit: https://10kscale.com/home-register

About Clickx:
Clickx is the #1 white label lead generation, sales enablement, and customer acquisition platform used by agencies worldwide. Whether you’re looking to start a new digital marketing agency, or scale an existing one, Clickx provides both software and support to guide you through the complex process of scaling your agency. For more information visit: https://www.clickx.io/

Media Contact: John Stephenson


