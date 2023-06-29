At S$0.28, Is Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R) Worth Looking At Closely?

Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of S$0.28 to S$0.30 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jumbo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Jumbo Group Worth?

Jumbo Group appears to be overvalued by 20% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at S$0.28 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of SGD0.24. This means that the opportunity to buy Jumbo Group at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that Jumbo Group’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Jumbo Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Jumbo Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? 42R’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe 42R should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 42R for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 42R, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

