At S$0.58, Is It Time To Put Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z) On Your Watch List?

Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$0.66 and falling to the lows of S$0.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bumitama Agri's current trading price of S$0.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bumitama Agri’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Bumitama Agri?

Good news, investors! Bumitama Agri is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.99x is currently well-below the industry average of 9.58x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Bumitama Agri’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Bumitama Agri generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Bumitama Agri, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although P8Z is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to P8Z, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on P8Z for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Bumitama Agri, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Bumitama Agri (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

