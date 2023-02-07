U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

0-G Launch and PD AeroSpace Ink Agreement for High-Precision Zero-Gravity Flight Services from Japan

·3 min read

Agreement Signed to Conduct Yearly Zero-Gravity Parabolic Flights from Shimojishima Island Airport Facility for Microgravity Space Research, Training, Education and Tourism. 

NAGOYA, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 0-G Launch, a Washington DC-based provider of the innovative Space Jet™ horizontal rocket air-launch and microgravity service aircraft, and PD AeroSpace, a Japanese company headquartered in Nagoya developing a ground-breaking transportation system for space and Earth through its fully reusable spaceplane based on detonation technology, announced the signature of a cooperation agreement to conduct zero-gravity parabolic flights from the Simojishima Islands starting in 2024.

Per this agreement, 0-G Launch will fly its Space Jet™ to Japan on a yearly basis to offer high-precision microgravity parabolic flights from the Shimojishima airport facility, where PD Aerospace's research and development team is located. PD Aerospace will manage and organize the media outreach and logistics to ensure that these unique flights are accessible to the Japanese and Asian space industry for research, astronaut training and consumer zero-gravity flights.

"I am very excited to announce our first operational footprint in Asia, through our partnership with PD Aerospace in Japan, so that both the regional space industry and consumers can benefit from our latest developments in microgravity flight technology offered from our Shimojishima Island location," said Robert Feierbach, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of 0-G Launch.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all parties involved for making this contract possible. We believe that having Shimojishima Spaceport as our base of operations for microgravity flights will have a positive effect on our future space business, since the services provided by 0-G Launch will also be used for our space travel training purposes. Our combined efforts will allow many people to visit Okinawa, and to feel closer to space," said Shuji Ogawa, Chief Executive Officer of PD Aerospace.

Toshihisa Kumazawa, Regional Representative, Asia for 0-G Launch said: "I am very proud to have brokered this important agreement with PD Aerospace in Japan, as it establishes the first Asian location for 0-G Launch to offer and demonstrate the great advances in microgravity technology that our Space Jet™ will bring to the market, starting in 2024."

About 0-G Launch  
0-G Launch is a Washington DC-based company that offers the Space Jet™ airborne platforms using specially-modified commercial aircraft to provide high-precision microgravity and cost-effective rocket air-launch capabilities to the fast-growing Space industry. Among its services, it will provide microgravity parabolic flights for equipment R&D and testing, astronaut training and consumer flight experiences globally, as well as testing & horizontal air-launch services for orbital rockets and hypersonic vehicle developers, offering the best economics, availability and flexibility in the market. At 0-G Launch, we're "Bringing Earth Closer to Space."

Media enquiries: Robert Feierbach, 353269@email4pr.com, T. +212-380-3565 www.0-GLaunch.com

About PD Aerospace
Founded in 2007, PD Aerospace is a Japanese venture company that develops next-generation spaceplanes under a private-sector initiative. The company is building a space transportation business using a specially-designed spaceplane that can take off and land horizontally, utilizing existing airports to reach outer space and return back to Earth. PD Aerospace is developing its business with Shimojishima Spaceport as its base, in order to provide space travel services from 2029. 

Media enquiries:
E-mail: info@pdas.co.jp, Promotion Gr. T.Noguchi
Website: https://pdas.co.jp/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/0-g-launch-and-pd-aerospace-ink-agreement-for-high-precision-zero-gravity-flight-services-from-japan-301740008.html

SOURCE 0-G Launch

