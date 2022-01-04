01/2022・Trifork Holding AG - Financial Calendar 2022

Company announcement no. 01/2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 4 January 2022

Trifork Holding AG plans to publish its financial reports and hold the annual general meeting on the following dates:



Annual report 2021 16 March 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 20 April 2022 Q1 2022 report 4 May 2022 Q2 / Half year 2022 report 18 August 2022 Q3 2022 report 2 November 2022



For further information, please contact:

Dan Dysli, Group IR, ddy@trifork.com, phone +41 79 421 6299

