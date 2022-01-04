U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

01/2022・Trifork Holding AG - Financial Calendar 2022

Trifork Holding AG
Company announcement no. 01/2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 4 January 2022

Trifork Holding AG plans to publish its financial reports and hold the annual general meeting on the following dates:

Annual report 2021

16 March 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022

20 April 2022

Q1 2022 report

4 May 2022

Q2 / Half year 2022 report

18 August 2022

Q3 2022 report

2 November 2022


For further information, please contact:
Dan Dysli, Group IR, ddy@trifork.com, phone +41 79 421 6299

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 57 business units, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 255,000 subscribers and more than 27 million views on YouTube.


Attachment


