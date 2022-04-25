01 Communique Provides a Reminder on the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") reminded shareholders that, as previously announced, in light of the continued concern over the spreading of the Covid virus, the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held this Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. (Toronto time) at the Company's offices will have attendance restricted and as such the meeting will only be conducted online. Given this inability to attend the meeting in person the Company will provide access to the meeting via the below Zoom access code/numbers. Shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings at the meeting.

Following the formal portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung, the Company's President and CEO, will report on the growth attained in 2021 as well as the plans for continued growth in 2022 and beyond.

We invite you to join at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=djc2cDBZZE11OXA3ZEFFSTR6anhPUT09

Password: 2022AGM

Phone only:

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782

Canada: +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 778 907 2071

Webinar ID: 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 5331363

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kembrghklV

The materials for the meeting were previously mailed to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022 and are available for review under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. We hope that taking this action will help us keep our shareholders, employees and the public safe during this challenging time. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you again in person at our 2023 Annual Meeting.

About 01 Communique

One of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

