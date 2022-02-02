02/2022・Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results

Company announcement no. 02/2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 2 February 2022

Revenue target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 158.0-159.0 from EURm 150.0-155.0.

Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) for the financial year 2021 is narrowed to EURm 28.5-29.0 from EURm 27.5-30.0.

Trifork Group EBIT target for the financial year 2021 is narrowed to EURm 35.5-36.0 from EURm 34.0-36.5.





The upgraded outlook for 2021 is driven by continued strong organic growth in Q4-2021 and includes the full effect of the deconsolidation of Dawn Health A/S on the 2021 financial results. In the public sector, the stronger growth was primarily driven by a continued high activity level in Digital Health and an increased activity level in the private sector within cloud operations due to new assignments.

Financial Year 2021 outlook (EURm) Revenue Trifork Segment adj. EBITDA Group EBIT Upgraded Outlook 158.0-159.0 28.5-29.0 35.5-36.0 Outlook on 30. Nov 2021 150.0-155.0 27.5-30.0 34.0-36.5

For further information, please contact:

Dan Dysli, Group IR, ddy@trifork.com, phone +41 79 421 6299

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 57 business units, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 269,000 subscribers and more than 29 million views on YouTube.



