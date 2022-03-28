U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

04/2022・Trifork Holding AG – Notice of Annual General Meeting

Trifork Holding AG
·3 min read
Trifork Holding AG
Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 04 / 2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 March 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Trifork Holding AG (the “AGM”) will be held on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 at 14:00 (CET).

The Board of Directors has decided to hold the AGM without the personal attendance of the shareholders, in accordance with the Ordinance 3 of the Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. All shareholders shall be represented at the AGM exclusively by the independent proxy. There will be an online livestream of the AGM.

All documentation to the AGM 2022 can be found on Trifork’s investor website at https://investor.trifork.com/general-meeting/, including:

  • Complete AGM 2022 invitation, including agenda and motions of the Board of Directors;

  • Annual report 2021 (including auditor's reports);

  • Presentation of new Board members standing for election

Shareholders registered in the share register of Trifork Holding AG on 8 April 2021 at 5 p.m. CET are entitled to vote via the independent proxy.

Shareholders registered in the share register on the publication date of the invitation receive individual login codes to the voting platform of the AGM. The electronic granting of power of attorney is possible until 17 April 2022 at 11.59 p.m. CET.

Alternatively, shareholders may exercise their rights by using the power of attorney available under https://investor.trifork.com/general-meeting/, which has to be completed, duly signed and returned by mail.

Shareholders who acquire shares after the publication of the invitation but before 8 April 2021 shall contact the Company by email to shareholder-support@trifork.com, if they wish to exercise their voting rights.

In order to facilitate the communication between Trifork Holding AG and its investors and to reduce the environmental impact of physical mail, shareholders are kindly requested to register their e-mail address on the e-voting platform.

New candidates for Board of Directors

Lars Lunde, Member of the Board of Directors since November 2020, has decided to not stand for re-election to the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In the Board, Lars has represented GRO Capital (which was an anchor-shareholder in Trifork until the IPO in May 2021). The Board of Directors and Executive Management would like to thank Lars for all his valuable contributions.

The Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders to elect Christoffer Holten and Anne Templeman-Jones as new members to the Board of Directors at the AGM.

Christoffer is a Danish national and has a Master’s degree in Finance & Accounting from Copenhagen Business School. After several positions in advisory (M&A/strategy) and finance (M&A/investments), he acts currently as independent advisor and private investor.

Anne is an Australian national, holds a Master’s degree in Risk Management from AGSM and is a chartered accountant. She is currently on the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. (Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Member of the Risk Committee), Worley Ltd. (Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, Member of the Nomination Committee) and Blackmores Ltd. (Chairperson).

For the detailed presentation of the new candidates refer to: https://investor.trifork.com/general-meeting/

For more information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 58 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 275,000 subscribers and more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Attachment


