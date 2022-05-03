06/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Trading statement Q1 2022

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Company announcement 06/2022

Trading statement Q1 2022

Performance highlights for Q1 2022

Positive pipeline development and market fundamentals in key strategic markets supported by national and European initiatives to increase pace of the green transition and independence in energy production

Two customer orders in Q1 2022 totalling 1.8 MW and two additional customer orders of a total of 1.4 MW in April 2022

Backlog of 12 MW - an increase of 7.1 MW or 2.5 times compared to Q1 2021

Revenue from customer contracts of DKK 0.1 million compared to DKK 0.3 million in Q1 2021

Gross profit of DKK -2.5 million compared to DKK 0.7 million in Q1 2021

EBITDA of DKK -50 million compared to DKK -36 million in Q1 2021

Development of the future X-Series platform remains a high priority and is progressing as planned

Expansion of production facilities to 400 MW electrolyser capacity progressing according to planned timeline and budget





Guidance for 2022

Due to the technical design complications related to the HyProvide® A-Series platform announced 12 April 2022 (company announcement 04/2022), the guidance for 2022 has been suspended. The guidance will be resumed when a firm plan has been established.





Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems comments:

”2022 started out on a positive note with several new customer orders. Unfortunately, in April, we faced certain technical design complications on the A-Series product platform, which made us temporarily halt product deli- veries and as a consequence thereof we had to suspend the guidance for 2022.”



“Our testing and technical reviews had identified certain technical design issues related to the initial A-Series products of our Mk1 version. Despite our disappointment in detecting these issues, each of the identified tech- nical issues are assessed manageable and relate to plausible complications in an industrial process of driving innovative technology from the initial Mk1 versions to serial production. That said, the full range of issues requi- res us to correct certain product components and functions and to allow time for recalibration and validation.”



“We are working intensively to confirm our plan for these technical corrections, and thereafter to confirm our adjusted delivery schedule and revised guidance for 2022.”



“Despite this temporary technical setback we have full confidence in the competitive advantages and potential of our innovative pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology. The development of the future X-Series platform remains high priority and is progressing as planned.”



“We are observing a positive market momentum and outlook. The EU has recently announced initiatives to significantly accelerate the production and use of green hydrogen in 2030 by 400%. The expected production can be translated into global electrolysis capacity of 320-400 GW providing a significant potential for us to supply the market with the X-Series electrolyser platform from 2023.”

Story continues





Conference call details

In connection with the announcement of the Q1 2022 trading statement, Green Hydrogen Systems will host a conference call. The conference call will be held on 3 May 2022 at 10:00 CET. Please visit investor.greenhydrogen.dk to access the presentation used for the meeting.

Link: https://webinars.on24.com/q4/GreenHydrogen_Q1_2022

DK: +45 32 71 49 88

UK: +44 (0) 203 059 58 69





For more info please contact:

Investors:

Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,

+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:

Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations

+45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk





Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement



