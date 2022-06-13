U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,808.72
    -92.14 (-2.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,811.64
    -581.15 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,032.83
    -307.20 (-2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.42
    -49.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.10
    -1.57 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -39.90 (-2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    -0.73 (-3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.1320 (+4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8070
    -0.6130 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,502.26
    -3,862.22 (-14.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.06
    -51.82 (-9.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.24
    -87.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

07/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to the Board of Directors and provides product status update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GREENH.CO
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Company announcement 07/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to the Board of Directors and provides product status update

Kolding, Denmark, 13 June 2022 – With the investor support received by the 2021 listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange Green Hydrogen Systems has worked intensively towards a strategic transformation from an R&D focused start-up company to becoming a serial producer of leading pressurised alkaline electrolysers.

Taking the next step in this important transformation influences the competences at the Board of Directors going forward. At today’s ordinary Board of Directors meeting the Board concluded on a process that was initiated earlier this year with purpose of reviewing and assessing the hydrogen market dynamics as well as the challenges encountered related to scaling and industrialising Green Hydrogen Systems’ technology. On that basis, the Board have concluded to recommend changing the composition of the Board of Directors with aim of further strengthening its manufacturing, technology, and hydrogen competences needed to support the business in its continued strategy execution.

Following that, the Board of Directors will nominate Anders Vedel, Chief Science Advisor and former CTO at Vestas Wind Systems, Dr Armin Schnettler, former Executive Vice President at Siemens Energy, and Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, CFO at Sonnedix as candidates for the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems. Following the nominations of the new candidates, Chairman, Thyge Boserup has decided to step down and transition his leadership for the next phase of development. Further, board member, Karen-Marie Katholm has for a while considered and today decided to step down from the Board of Directors to dedicate more time to her other executive commitments outside Green Hydrogen Systems. Following that, the Board of Directors has today decided to elect Christian Clausen as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Christian Clausen, new Chairman of the Board of Directors, says:

We have during the past months intensively assessed how we, the Board of Directors, can continue to lead Green Hydrogen Systems with the most relevant competences and have decided to regroup and bring new capabilities to the Board.

Anders Vedel, Dr Armin Schnettler, and Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen will bring vast executive experience as well as energy, manufacturing, technology, and hydrogen insight from their positions across the energy sector. They will be a valuable contribution to our combined experience and competences as Green Hydrogen Systems takes the next step in reaching industrial scale of production.

Following the past years’ comprehensive work bringing the company from research and development phase through a public listing and now well into commercialisation and industrialisation, I very much respect what Thyge has achieved over the past 2½ intense years and now his decision to step down from our Board of Directors. Thyge has been instrumental in bringing the company to where it is today and I will be taking over as Chair of a regrouped Board in the right shape for the work, challenges, and opportunities ahead of us, which we thank Thyge for.

Likewise, I wish to thank Karen-Marie for her time at the Board. Her industrial experience has been valuable through the recent phase of technology industrialisation, and we understand her reason to step down and need to fully engage in her new executive role at AkzoNobel outside Green Hydrogen Systems.

Thyge Boserup, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors, says:

“There is a time for everything, and with the lineup of competence and insight to the industry we have been able to attract to the Board of Directors, it is the right time for me to transition the leadership and have Christian take the company on to the next phase of development.

It has been a distinct pleasure and exceptional opportunity for me to head the company for the past 2½ years in an accelerated phase where the technology developed by the company and extraordinary market conditions have offered a unique opportunity to scale and grow the company in a short period of time, create more than 230 new jobs, and lay the foundation for a Danish based company that competes worldwide in the hydrogen industry space, critically important for fighting climate change.

I wish to express a humble and sincere thank you very much to the investors for the trust and strong backing I have had all the way, and as well I would like to express my thank you and deepest respect to the leadership team of the company for the high level of competence, persistent and dedicated effort and open and cooperative way of working. I have enjoyed every minute of the time spend with Green Hydrogen Systems.”

The planned changes to the Board of Directors will necessitate an Extraordinary General Meeting to be called in a separate company announcement.

Status update on the HyProvide® A-Series platform and new Manufacturing & Technology Committee

With reference to company announcement 04/2022, certain technical issues were identified in the HyProvide® A-Series platform. The issues required redesign of certain product components and functions as well as further test and validation for the initial A-Series electrolysers to perform according to contracted specifications.

Since April, these issues have been reviewed and root causes identified. In close coordination with key suppliers, implementation plans for corrective actions and subsequent test and validation have been established and are progressing positively. Part of the validation work requires certain studies leading to third party verification and certification of the product versions. These studies are expected to be completed during the summer, which will form basis for reviewing and updating Green Hydrogen Systems’ product delivery plan and consequently the guidance for 2022.

In parallel with this work, Green Hydrogen Systems is progressing its engagement with customers concerning production, test, and delivery of the existing order backlog.

As part of leveraging the Board of Directors’ capabilities, the Board will establish a new Manufacturing & Technology Committee. Subject to election, Anders Vedel and Dr Armin Schnettler will become part of the Committee. The Committee’s first engagement will be to oversee the ongoing technology and correction work as well as the basis for updating the product delivery plan. On that basis, the company’s guidance for 2022 and its medium-term targets for 2025 are expected to be updated during Q3 2022.

For more info please contact:

Investors and media: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Information re. new Chairman and nominees for the Board of Directors

Christian Clausen, born in Copenhagen, is a Danish national and has been a member of Green Hydrogen Systems’ Board of Directors since December 2020. Christian Clausen holds a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Copenhagen supplemented by Executive Education from INSEAD. Christian Clausen is currently a board member of i.a. Sampo Plc., BW Group and Blackrock Group Ltd. and brings vast executive experience within finance and capital markets.

Anders Vedel, born in Humlebæk, is a Danish national and educated as mechanical engineer at Ingeniørhøjskolen in Horsens, Denmark. Anders Vedel has in-depth industry insights and executive management experience from various positions at Vestas Wind Systems, hereunder as Vestas’ CTO and role in Vestas’ technology and manufacturing scaling within wind turbine manufacturing.

Dr. Armin Schnettler, born in Hagen, is a German national with a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from Technical University of Dortmund in Germany. Dr. Armin Schnettler brings an academic professorship from RWTH Aachen University and industrial and hydrogen executive management experience from ABB, Siemens and Siemens Energy.

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, born in Køge, is a Danish national with a Master degree in Business Administration and Commercial Law from Copenhagen Business School. Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen has a deep energy sector experience from various commercial and financial executive positions with both DONG Energy (today Ørsted), Maersk Oil, TotalEnergies, from her current role as Group CFO at Sonnedix, a global PV Solar Power producer, and as a non-executive board and audit and risk committee member.

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is

  • The S&P 500 is clinging to a key support level after Friday’s meltdown, here’s what happens if that fails

    Our call of the day zeroes in on a crucial level of support for the S&P 500 and which stocks are best to hold against recession and inflation worries.

  • MicroStrategy Stock Falls Sharply as Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Point in Months

    While MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR ) derives most of its revenue from software, the company has bet big on Bitcoin, holding more than 129,200 tokens as of March 31. The company’s strategy involves issuing debt to finance more Bitcoin purchases, but has warned that it will be forced to sell Bitcoin if it fails to generate enough cash flow to service the debt. “If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral,” tweeted CEO Michael Saylor in May. But he remained optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, tweeting on Friday that Bitcoin had yet to reach its peak.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy As Virus Restrictions Are Lifted in China

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy as virus restrictions are lifted in China. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as virus restrictions are lifted in China, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy As Virus Restrictions Are Lifted in China. In early June, the Chinese government approved […]

  • Gas climbing over $5 a gallon isn’t the stock market’s only problem: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 13, 2022.