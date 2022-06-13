U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,809.60
    -91.26 (-2.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,818.46
    -574.33 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,034.82
    -305.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.44
    -49.84 (-2.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.07
    -1.60 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -40.10 (-2.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.72 (-3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.1320 (+4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8000
    -0.6200 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,502.26
    -3,862.22 (-14.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.06
    -51.82 (-9.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.67
    -87.85 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

08/2022 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GREENH.CO
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Company announcement 08/2022

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

The Board of Directors is pleased to invite shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S on

Monday 18 July 2022 at 12:30 CEST
at
Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S
Langelinie Allé 35
DK-2100 Copenhagen
Denmark
        
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held with the possibility of physical attendance only.

Agenda

  1. Amendment of article 10.1 of the Articles of Association (size of the Board of Directors)

  2. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Complete proposals

1.      Amendment of article 10.1 of the Articles of Association (size of the Board of Directors)


The Board of Directors proposes to amend article 10.1 of the Articles of Association to the effect that the Board of Directors consists of no less than four and no more nine members, all of whom must be elected by the general meeting. The proposal implies that article 10.1 of the Articles of Association is amended as follows:

"The board of directors consists of no less than four and no more than nine members, all of whom must be elected by the general meeting. Members of the board of directors must resign at the next annual general meeting, but members of the board of directors may be eligible for re-election.

2.      Election of members to the Board of Directors


As set out in Green Hydrogen Systems’ company announcement 07/2022 of 13 June 2022, Thyge Boserup and Karen-Marie Katholm have decided to resign as members of the Board of Directors at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors proposes the election of Anders Vedel, Armin Schnettler and Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen as new members of the Board of Directors.

*****

Majority requirements
Adoption of the proposal made under item 1 of the agenda must be passed by at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as of the share capital represented at the general meeting, cf. section 106(1) of the Danish Companies Act. Adoption of the proposal made under item 2 is subject to a simple majority of votes, cf. article 8.7 of the Articles of Association and section 105 of the Danish Companies Act.

Share capital and voting rights
On the date of this notice, the nominal share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems is DKK 81,986,929 divided into shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each. Each share of nominally DKK 1 carries one vote (81,986,929 votes in total).

Participation and voting rights
All shareholders holding shares in the Company at the date of registration have a right to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The date of registration is Monday 11 July 2022.

The number of shares held by each shareholder at the date of registration is based on information recorded in the Company’s shareholders’ register at the expiry of the registration date, i.e., 23:59 CEST, as well as any notification received by the Company for registration but not yet entered in the shareholders’ register at the expiry of the registration date, i.e., 23:59 CEST.

Registration and notice of attendance
A shareholder wishing to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting must notify the Company of the shareholder’s attendance no later than on Thursday 14 July 2022 at 23.59 CEST. Attendance can be notified as follows:

  • Via the InvestorPortal via the Euronext Securities webpage www.vp.dk/agm

  • By completing, signing and returning a dated registration form (notification of attendance) by email to vp_vpinvestor@euronext.com. Registration forms can be used as found on Green Hydrogen Systems - Investor Relations

A shareholder or its proxy holder wishing to register an advisor for attending the Extraordinary General Meeting must state the name and email address of the advisor when submitting the notification of attendance.

Confirmation on registered attendance will be sent solely by email to the email address specified upon registration. Accordingly, please state the email address to which such confirmation is to be sent.

Proxy
Shareholders may attend the Extraordinay General Meeting by proxy to the Board of Directors or a third party. Proxies can be granted electronically via the InvestorPortal, or by completing, signing and returning a dated proxy form by email to vp_vpinvestor@euronext.com. Proxy forms can be found at Green Hydrogen Systems - Investor Relations.

Proxies must be received by the Company no later than Thursday 14 July 2022 at 23.59 CEST.

Proxies can be revoked by the shareholder at any time. Revocation must be submitted in writing by e-mail to vp_vpinvestor@euronext.com.

Postal vote
Shareholders may vote by post with respect to the agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Postal votes can be submitted electronically via the InvestorPortal, or by completing, signing and returning a dated postal vote form to vp_vpinvestor@euronext.com. Postal vote forms can be found at Green Hydrogen Systems – Investor Relations.

Postal votes must be received by the Company no later than Friday 15 July 2022 at 11.59 CEST.

Postal votes cannot be revoked.

Information at the Company’s website

Further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting and the following information and documents will be available at the Company's website Green Hydrogen Systems - Investor Relations until and including the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. The notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals

  2. The total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of this notice

  3. Proxy/postal voting forms applicable to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Personal data
Prompted by requirements set out in the Danish Companies Act, the Company processes personal information about its shareholders as part of the administration of the company's register of shareholders and other communications. The following information is processed: Name, address, contact information, VP account number, shareholding and participation in events. Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be broadcasted live by webcast. You can read more about how the Company processes personal information on the Company’s website: Privacy Policy.

Language
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted in Danish, and all representatives of the Company and the chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting will make their presentations and answer questions in Danish. Shareholders may choose to submit questions and comments in Danish or English.

*****

The Board of Directors
13 June 2022

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue of $1,541,788 for May 2022, And Provides Corporate Update Surrounding Progress Towards Achieving Profitability

    PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated monthly gross revenue of $1,541,788 for May 2022. Cost of Goods Sold was $1,002,162 for the same month.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is

  • The S&P 500 is clinging to a key support level after Friday’s meltdown, here’s what happens if that fails

    Our call of the day zeroes in on a crucial level of support for the S&P 500 and which stocks are best to hold against recession and inflation worries.

  • MicroStrategy Stock Falls Sharply as Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Point in Months

    While MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR ) derives most of its revenue from software, the company has bet big on Bitcoin, holding more than 129,200 tokens as of March 31. The company’s strategy involves issuing debt to finance more Bitcoin purchases, but has warned that it will be forced to sell Bitcoin if it fails to generate enough cash flow to service the debt. “If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral,” tweeted CEO Michael Saylor in May. But he remained optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, tweeting on Friday that Bitcoin had yet to reach its peak.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy As Virus Restrictions Are Lifted in China

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy as virus restrictions are lifted in China. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as virus restrictions are lifted in China, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy As Virus Restrictions Are Lifted in China. In early June, the Chinese government approved […]