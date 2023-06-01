What $1,000 Invested In These 30 Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For the most part, investing $1,000 into the stock market over the past decade was a winning strategy -- the average total return for the S&P 500 was just over 12% annually for the last ten years.

However, while some of the most popular stocks produced significant gains, other well-known stocks actually lost money from 2013 to 2023. Here's a look at how much $1,000 invested in some of the top stocks of 2013 would be worth today.

Netflix (NFLX)

Price per share in 2013: $32.32

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 30.94

Current price per share: $395.23

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $12,229

Netflix made its name with its DVD-by-mail service before pioneering the world of online streaming.

Amazon (AMZN)

Price per share in 2013: $13.46

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 74.29

Current price per share: $120.58

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $8,958

Amazon dominated the world of online retailing over the past decade, rising from its humble origins as an online bookseller to become one of the most valuable companies on Earth.

Tesla (TSLA)

Price per share in 2013: $6.52

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 153.37

Current price per share: $203.93

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $31,278

The electric vehicle maker's stock price has fallen a long way from its highs in 2021, but long-term holders have been handsomely rewarded.

Lowes (LOW)

Price per share in 2013: $35.39

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 28.26

Current price per share: $201.15

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $5,684

Lowe's has benefited from the constant need for home improvements and new construction builds.

Home Depot (HD)

Price per share in 2013: $62.76

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 15.93

Current price per share: $283.46

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $4,517

Home Depot has a great long-term track record but has fallen since the surge in home improvements from stay-at-home workers during the pandemic fell off.

Nike (NKE)

Price per share in 2013: $27.72

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 36.08

Current price per share: $105.35

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $3,801

Nike has always leveraged its powerful brand, ranked last year as the most valuable brand in the world, on the strength of its marketing campaigns and its impressive roster of competitive athlete endorsers.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Price per share in 2013: $90.76

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 11.02

Current price per share: $409.83

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $4,516

Over the last ten years, Ulta Beauty has grown to become one of the country's top cosmetic retailers. Like many retailers it has been impacted by inflation but remains financially strong.

eBay (EBAY)

Price per share in 2013: $21.64

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 46.21

Current price per share: $42.54

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,966

This pioneer of third-party online sales continues to chug along.

Costco (COST)

Price per share in 2013: $90.23

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 11.08

Current price per share: $511.56

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $5,670

Costco's main profit engine is its membership fee revenue, supplied by a fanbase that is more than willing to pay for the experience of snagging discounts in its warehouse-style stores.

Dollar General (DG)

Price per share in 2013: $48.48

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 20.63

Current price per share: $201.27

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $4,152

Dollar General dubs itself "America's neighborhood store," focusing on low-priced basic needs for households in 46 states.

Prologis (PLD)

Price per share in 2013: $30.13

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 33.19

Current price per share: $124.60

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $4,135

Prologis is an international real estate investment trust that focuses on logistics via its warehouses, distribution facilities and fulfillment centers.

Marriott (MAR)

Price per share in 2013: $37.88

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 26.40

Current price per share: $167.79

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $4,430

Marriott was hurt badly by the pandemic but has since recovered nicely.

Disney (DIS)

Price per share in 2013: $57.36

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 17.43

Current price per share: $87.97

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,534

Disney's three main profit drivers of filmed entertainment, cruise ships and theme parks have ramped back up after pandemic-related shutdowns, but the stock price has been languishing of late.

Target Corporation (TGT)

Price per share in 2013: $52.63

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 19.00

Current price per share: $130.96

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,488

The popular discount retailer goes head-to-head with Walmart but has recently been hurt by inflation and falling retail sales.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Price per share in 2013: $16.47

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 60.72

Current price per share: $39.35

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,389

Comcast's success relies on the strengths of its two main divisions, as it owns both Comcast Cable, the largest video, high-speed internet and phone service provider in the United States, and entertainment juggernaut NBCUniversal.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Price per share in 2013: $22.11

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 45.23

Current price per share: $76.80

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $3,474

This parent company of TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls targets a wide variety of shoppers, with its fate rising and falling with the economy.

Ecolab (ECL)

Price per share in 2013: $75.60

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 13.23

Current price per share: $164.97

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,182

Ecolab produces cleaning and sanitation for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. Its core products are things like hygiene and infection prevention solutions.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Price per share in 2013: $51.33

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 19.48

Current price per share: $113.34

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,208

Crown Castle is a real estate investment trust focusing primarily on cell towers and fiber, businesses that continue to thrive during the 5G revolution.

Public Storage (PSA)

Price per share in 2013: $104.73

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 9.55

Current price per share: $283.39

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,706

This real estate investment trust is the largest brand of self-storage units in the United States.

Walmart (WMT)

Price per share in 2013: $60.22

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 16.61

Current price per share: $146.89

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,439

In terms of annual revenue, Walmart remains by far the largest retailer in the world with annual revenues over twice that of closest competitor Amazon.

Mondelez (MDLZ)

Price per share in 2013: $24.20

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 41.32

Current price per share: $73.41

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $3,033

Mondelez is one of the world's largest producers of snacks, including Oreo, Cadbury and Trident brands, operating in over 150 countries with revenues of over $30 billion.

McDonald's (MCD)

Price per share in 2013: $74.16

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 13.48

Current price per share: $285.17

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $3,845

McDonald's is really no longer a high-growth company but has locations all across the world, with the brand recognition of its Golden Arches continuing to drive sales.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Price per share in 2013: $60.64

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 16.49

Current price per share: $182.35

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $3,007

PepsiCo is the top-selling beverage company in the world, with revenue of over $86 billion in 2022 alone.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Price per share in 2013: $57.37

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 17.43

Current price per share: $142.64

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,486

Nearly every household in America has at least some Procter & Gamble products, helping to make the stock defensive in times of economic distress.

Altria Group (MO)

Price per share in 2013: $20.27

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 49.33

Current price per share: $44.42

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $2,191

Altria was spun off from Philip Morris to focus on domestic sales of tobacco and cigarette products. The company is actively moving toward lower-risk options through the development of alternative products.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Price per share in 2013: $45.91

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 21.78

Current price per share: $74.38

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,620

Like Procter & Gamble, it would be hard to find a household that doesn't use Colgate-Palmolive products, from toothpaste and baby care to detergents and shaving products.

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Price per share in 2013: $29.18

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 34.27

Current price per share: $59.71

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,620

Coca-Cola is famously one of Warren Buffett's favorite brands, and it continuously battles PepsiCo for beverage industry domination.

Philip Morris (PM)

Price per share in 2013: $54.99

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 18.19

Current price per share: $90.02

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,637

After spinning off Altria, Philip Morris focused on the international distribution and production of cigarettes and tobacco products. Currently, the company is working on expanding the e-cigarette market.

AT&T (T)

Price per share in 2013: $14.74

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 67.84

Current price per share: $15.75

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $1,069

AT&T has struggled over the past decade after attempting to ride the wave of increased demand for streaming products through its now spun-off WarnerMedia division, which owns the recently renamed Max.

General Electric (GE)

Price per share in 2013: $114.55

Shares owned with $1,000 in 2013: 8.73

Current price per share: $101.53

Current worth of 2013-bought shares: $886

The only stock on this list to actually lose value over the last ten years, General Electric continues to struggle due to underperforming divisions and an overwhelming debt load.

Joel Anderson and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What $1,000 Invested In These 30 Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today